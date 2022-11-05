Nihaal guides Raju CA to victory in HCA A3 division league

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:20 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Nihaal Reddy hit an unbeaten half-century (62) and picked up three wickets while Sai Rishi scored unbroken 90 as Raju CA defeated Safilguda

Hyderabad: Nihaal Reddy hit an unbeaten half-century (62) and picked up three wickets while Sai Rishi scored unbroken 90 as Raju CA defeated Safilguda by eight wickets in the HCA A3 Division One Day Championship held in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Nihaal Reddy snared three for 36 to restrict Safilguda to 169 for 28.1 overs. In reply, Nihaal and Sai hit unbeaten half-centuries to guide Raju CA to home.

Brief Scores: Safilguda 169 in 28.1 overs (Nihaal Reddy 3/36) lost to Raju CA 170/2 in 29.1 overs (Nihaal Reddy 62no, Sai Rishi 90no); Picket CC 130 in 28 overs (Vedanth 44, Dhruva 3/16) lost to Natraj CC 131/5 in 24 overs (Fayaz 39, Ashutosh 3/21); Satya CC 141 in 26.5 overs (Ithihas 37, Maaz 4/38, Vivian Reddy 3/16) lost to Rangareddy 143/3 in 17.1 overs (Laxman 38no, Vithesh 44no, Abhi 3/27); Sungrace 332 in 48.5 overs (Rishab 41, Bharath 69, Vishal Goud 56, Pranav 41, Kunal 3/71) bt M L Jaisimha 156 in 37.2 overs (Snehadeep 65, Vineeth 36, Mehraj Ahmed 3/33).