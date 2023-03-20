Nikhil Siddhartha bags best actor award for ‘Karthikeya 2’

Nikhil Siddhartha won the "best actor" popular choice award recently at the national level of the Iconic Gold Awards.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:01 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

By Kiran,

Hyderabad: Nikhil Siddhartha’s ‘Karthikeya 2‘ was a pan-Indian blockbuster with more than 120 crores in worldwide gross. The film has collected almost eight times its budget. Credit goes to the content from director Chandoo Mondeti and the support of producer Abhishek Agarwal. Nikhil Siddhartha has put in equal efforts as Karthikeya in the film. His efforts have already paid off in the form of collections, as we all know. Now his efforts get another recognition, this time as an award at the national level.

Nikhil Siddhartha won the “best actor” popular choice award recently at the national level of the Iconic Gold Awards. Nikhil Siddhartha is very happy with this national-level recognition and respect. He graced the event along with his film unit, which included the legendary actor Anupam Kher and his producer Abhishek Agarwal. Even Anupam Kher and Abhishek Agarwal bagged awards for ‘Karthikeya 2’ in the categories of best supporting actor and best director.

Nikhil Siddhartha is currently working on another pan-Indian movie titled Spy. Later, he will join hands again with Chandoo Mondeti and Abhishek Agarwal for the next part of the Karthikeya film franchise, which is ‘Karthikeya 3’.

We WON the "Best Actor" Popular Choice for #karthikeya2 on the National Level. Thank u @chandoomondeti for the amazing movie and my producers @AbhishekOfficl bhai @vishwaprasadtg garu and @vivekkuchibotla garu. Thank you @IconicGoldAward for this Honour and Motivation ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/NvWPAYnxXh — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) March 19, 2023