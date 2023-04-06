Nikhil Siddhartha’s ‘SPY’ movie gets sold for good non-theatrical figures

Nikhil Siddhartha aims for a bigger pan-Indian hit with his upcoming film 'Spy'. The non-theatrical rights of 'Spy' went to a very big number.

Hyderabad: Nikhil Siddhartha grabbed one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022 with his last film, ‘Karthikeya 2‘. This pan-Indian film gave Nikhil an unbelievable craze in the North. The actor recently received the best actor people’s choice award at the Bollywood Life Awards in Hindi. Though Nikhil’s next film after ‘Karthikeya 2’, that is, ‘18 Pages‘, did not do well at the box office, Nikhil Siddhartha now aims for an even bigger pan-Indian hit with his upcoming film ‘Spy’.

‘Spy’ is Nikhil’s upcoming spy action thriller, which is being made on a huge budget by Ed Entertainment. K Rajashekar Reddy is the producer. Editor Garry BH is making his debut as the director with this film. The film has completed some major parts of its production, and the output seems to be very impressive. This attracted the OTT platforms to make the digital rights deal with the makers of ‘Spy’.

As per the latest update, the non-theatrical rights of ‘Spy’ went to a very big number. After the success of ‘Karthikeya 2’, Nikhil Siddhartha’s market has grown a lot. Keeping this in mind, the Amazon OTT platform and the Star network bagged the non-theatrical rights to the film. The internal sources stated this information today.

‘Spy’ is a completely action-packed film with thrilling elements set against the backdrop of Indian spies. The film is planned to be released this summer. Iswarya Menon is the female lead in the film. Allari Naresh‘s brother, Aryan Rajesh, is making his comeback in Tollywood in an important role in this film after a long gap.

‘Spy’ movie has all the possibilities to get into the 100 crore club, just like Nani’s Dasara recently. All it needs is appealing content. Moreover, Nikhil Siddhartha has the additional advantage of being well known and popular in Bollywood after ‘Karthikeya 2’ success.