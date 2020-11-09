NIMS extends last date for paramedical PG diploma courses till Nov 18

By | Published: 9:18 pm

Hyderabad: Last date for submission of online applications for admission into Para-medical Post Graduate Diploma Courses for the year 2020 of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) has been extended till November 18, according to NIMS. Candidates have to submit hard copy of online applications along with required certificates to Associate Dean, Academic-2, second floor, old OPD block on or before 5 pm on November 20, 2020.

The online application will not be accepted without hard copy of the application failing which the applications will not be considered. For more updates, candidates are requested to visit: www.nims.edu.in

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .