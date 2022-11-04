NIMS faculty elected as fellow of National Academic of Medical Sciences

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:53 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Dr Vijay Kumar Kutala.

Hyderabad: Senior faculty from Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Dr Vijay Kumar Kutala has been elected as a fellow of the National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS), New Delhi, in recognition of his significant contribution in the area of biomedical research.

The fellowship and award of the scroll will be formally conferred to Dr Vijay Kumar, who is also Chairman of Telangana State Allied and Healthcare Council (TSAHC), during the annual convocation of the NAMS in Jaipur on November 12, 2022.

Dr Vijay Kumar is known for his research in enhanced bioavailability and therapeutic efficacy of curcumin, and its derivatives that have opened new avenues not only in safety and efficacy but enhanced potency against cancer, inflammation and bacterial infections, a press release said.

He has published more than 176 scientific articles in journals of international repute and is also a member of many national and international societies.