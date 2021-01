Nine IAS officers allocated to Telangana

By | Published: 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) of Central government allocated nine IAS officers of 2019 batch to Telangana cadre. They are Mayank Mittal and Apurv Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh, Abhishek Augustya from J&K, Manda Makarandu and B Rahul from Telangana, Ashwini Tanaji Wakade from Maharashtra, Pratibha Singh from Rajasthan, Praful Desai from Karnataka and P Kadhiravan from Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, three IAS officers from Telangana State have been allocated to Tamil Nadu and Odisha cadres. While P Dhatri Reddy has been allocated to Odisha cadre, Katta Raviteja and Banothu Mrugender to Tamil Nadu cadre.

