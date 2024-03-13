Niranjan Reddy lashes out at Congress, BJP

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan, Niranjan Reddy slammed the Congress and BJP on their failure to present constructive agendas for Telangana's progress

13 March 2024

Hyderabad: Former Minister S Niranjan Reddy lashed out at the Congress and BJP, accusing them of indulging in a smear campaign against BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao instead of focusing on the development of Telangana. He criticised both the national parties for neglecting the State and diverting attention from crucial issues plaguing it currently.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here on Wednesday, Niranjan Reddy slammed the Congress and BJP on their failure to present constructive agendas for Telangana’s progress. He said both the parties were working with the sole aim of tarnishing Chandrashekhar Rao’s image, as they lacked substantive agenda on the State and national interests in their electoral campaign.

Referring to union Home Minister Amit Shah’s charges, the former Minister criticised the BJP for its inability to provide substantial evidence of its allegations against the BRS government. He questioned the BJP’s credibility in South India. He pointed out that both the BJP and the Congress, which claimed to be strong forces in the State, were struggling to field viable candidates in Telangana and instead, trying to poach BRS leaders.

Expressing concern over the democratic process, Niranjan Reddy said with their plans for centralisation of power, both the parties posed a threat to the federal spirit of the nation. He cautioned people against the BJP and Congress’s regressive policies and urged them to think about the State’s future, before casting their votes. He reiterated the BRS government’s achievements in employment creation and economic development, contradictory to the empty promises of the Congress and BJP.