MeeSeva carries out over 21 crore citizen requests in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:26 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

MeeSeva has successfully carried out over 21 crore citizen requests with transactions worth Rs 27,000 crore since its inception.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Electronic Services Delivery Ecosystem which is popularly known as MeeSeva, has successfully carried out over 21 crore citizen requests with transactions worth Rs 27,000 crore since its inception.

The myriad of services being offered by MeeSeva found fresh admirers in the form of a delegation of people’s representatives and officials from Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department of Assam who visited the MeeSeva centre at Khairatabad.

As part of a four-day exposure-cum-study tour, the Assam delegation comprising around 35 members are participating in a workshop facilitated by National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (NIRDPR). They got an insight into various services being delivered to citizens through MeeSeva platform.

Speaking on the occasion, Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS) chairman P Jagan Mohan Rao explained about a variety of eGovernance initiatives and citizen-friendly services being implemented by the State government. Citizens can avail more than 600 services from over 60 different departments on a single platform.

MeeSeva – Electronic Service Delivery (ESD) is an eGovernance initiative that incorporates the vision of National e-Gov Plan “Public Services Closer to Home” and facilitates a single-entry portal for a huge range of G2C (government to citizen) and G2B (government to business) services. These initiatives have won recognition and numerous awards including National eGovernance Conference, SKOCH, eIndia, and Technology Sabha among others.

Earlier addressing the inaugural ceremony, NIRDPR deputy director general Shashi Bhushan shared the multidimensional nature of development, highlighting the flagship programmes of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department such as MGNREGA, PMGSY, NRLM, Skill Development etc. He urged the elected representatives to work towards effective implementation schemes in their State.

As part of the visit, the Assam delegation will be exposed to different initiatives of the State government including T-Hub, double bedroom houses, along with State-speciific initiatives like Prakruti Vanams, Vaikuntadhamams, Haritha Haram, self help groups, sanitation, and watershed management among others.