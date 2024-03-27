Nirmal: Adelli Pochamma temple registers Rs 28.33 lakh income

Officials said the shrine saw a dip in income of around Rs.5 lakh compared to the corresponding period in 2023.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 March 2024, 07:57 PM

Officials said the shrine saw a dip in income of around Rs.5 lakh compared to the corresponding period in 2023.

Nirmal: The popular Sri Maha Pochamma temple at Adelli village in Sarangapur mandal registered an income of Rs 28.33 lakh in the last five months. Counting of hundials was conducted on the premises of the shrine on Wednesday.

The temple executive officer Ravi Kishan, in a statement, said the shrine earned Rs.28,33,457,178 including mixed gold and 3.430 kilograms of mixed silver ornaments donated by devotees from October 26 to March 27. Officials said the shrine saw a dip in income of around Rs.5 lakh compared to the corresponding period in 2023.

The temple is thronged by approximately 1 lakh devotees from not only Nirmal district, but also neighboring Nizamabad and Maharashtra every month. Pochamma is a village deity and is worshipped by rural folks for fulfilling their desires and well-being of their family members.