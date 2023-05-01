Nirmal Collector hands over ID cards to transgender persons

Nirmal Collector K Varun Reddy asked officials to provide livelihood to the transgender community by improving their skill sets

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:25 PM, Mon - 1 May 23

Nirmal: Collector K Varun Reddy said members of the transgender community would be eligible to avail benefits of the transgenders rehabilitation scheme, but only if they possessed an identity card. He was speaking after handing over identity cards to transgender persons here on Monday.

Reddy asked officials to provide livelihood to the transgender community by improving their skill sets. Suggesting steps to make sure that every transgender person got the identity cards, the Collector said the State government was extending a financial rehabilitation scheme to the transgender community to prevent it members from being discriminated against.

District Welfare Officer K Vijayalaxmi, Field Response Officer Madusudhan Reddy and others were present.

