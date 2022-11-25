1,248 2BHK houses allotted to beneficiaries in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Nirmal: As many as 1,248 double-bedroom houses (2BHK)were allotted to eligible beneficiaries through a draw of lots held here on Friday, realising the long-pending dream of the poor. The houses were built in Bangalpet and Nagasaipet in the district centre.

Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui, who was present at the draw of lots, said the beneficiaries were selected to ensure utmost transparency. He advised applicants not to trust middlemen and get cheated by them when it comes to the 2 BHK homes. He told them to report to the authorities concerned if they were fleeced by anyone.

The Collector said the beneficiaries would be able to occupy the homes by Sankranti. He stated that steps were being taken to provide basic amenities and to final touches to the homes. He added that 469 beneficiaries were chosen at Tirumala Gardens, while 456 were picked in Divya Gardens and 323 were selected at Rajarajshewara Gardens.

Authorities were forced to use draw of lots considering higher applications than units sanctioned to Nirmal town. The process was postponed several times even as the construction of the homes was complete a few months back. Roads and Buildings minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy instructed authorities to expedite the process in a tele-conference conducted recently.

Meanwhile, the beneficiaries expressed happiness to have owned a modern double-bed room home. They said that they would be able to lead happy lives and with self-respect, soon. They thanked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy for realising their dreams.

No of units alloted: 1,248

Locations: Bangalpet and Nagasaipet

Wards: 34

2 BHK houses to be handed over soon: 478

No of homes sanctioned: 6,686

Homes that got administrative sanction: 6,453

Tendering completed: 4,519

Under-construction: 2,750

Homes already distributed: 395