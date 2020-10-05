Nirmal Collector keeps staff fighting fit!

Mohammad Musharraf Ali Faruqui, a fitness freak, inspires officials of Nirmal district to follow a health lifestyle

By | Published: 12:40 am 1:19 am

Nirmal: Believe it or not, several officials in the Nirmal district administration are now wearing a new, healthier look, thanks to the fitness regimen handed down to them by District Collector Mohammad Musharraf Ali Faruqui, himself a fitness freak.

The transformation from a sedentary lifestyle to a healthy one has had several positive fallouts, in that some officials have even reported that their blood pressure and sugar levels are now under control, all in a matter of three months.

Faruqui, posted as Nirmal District Collector on February 3, has since inspired several officials to keep fit through regular jogging and daily walks. The young bureaucrat has also been focusing on improving the district administration’s performance through regular review meetings with officials of various departments and taking up field visits.

“I am an athlete, and have been a runner for the last three years. I completed three full marathons covering a distance of 42.2 kms. I had a long break after assuming charge as Nirmal Collector. However, I restarted running in parks, rural areas and in the forests. I have improved my pace also. I run long distances thrice a week,” Faruqui told Telangana Today.

Recently, the 30-year-old officer ran from Shivaji Chowk at the district centre to Kanapur village in Laxmanachanda mandal, covering a distance of 10 kms. “To stay healthy and fit, exercise and running are crucial. You can be fit and control modern day ailments like blood pressure and diabetes as also common diseases among officials,” the Collector said.

Preparing for his 10K marathon, Faruqui often hits the Gandi Ramanna-Harita Vanam, an urban forest park developed on the outskirts of Nirmal town at 6 am. He sometimes takes the countryside as well. He inspects the progress of developmental works while returning home.

Inspired and motivated by him, about 15 district officials and some doctors of Nirmal town started jogging in the newly created urban forest park. “I keep telling the district officials either to jog or walk to keep themselves fit, and to ward of ailments. Run for yourself and motivate others is my motto,” the Collector, who is also a cyclist and foodie, said.

Among the various steps taken by the 2013 batch IAS officer, his special focus on converting paper governance into electronic administration has won laurels from many. He was instrumental in controlling the spread of novel Coronavirus in the district.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .