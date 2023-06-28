Nirmal cops act on morphed video of students raising slogans

Nirmal cops urged the public not to trust rumors being spread on social media platforms and to not get emotionally carried away.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:12 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Nirmal: An attempt to foment trouble and trigger communal hatred was foiled by the Nirmal Police, who have acted swiftly on persons who morphed a video of children of a school raising slogans on their rights.

According to Superintendent of Police Ch Praveen Kumar, a rally was taken out by students of the Zilla Parishad High School (Urdu Medium) as part of a Badi Bata programme at Ola village in Kuntala mandal on June 3. During the rally, the students displayed placards and raised slogans including “Hum Bachon Ka Nara Hai-Taleem Ka Haq Hamara Hain” (roughly translating into Education is our Right), “Pado Likho-Aage Bado”, etc.

However, in an attempt to trigger trouble, a person morphed the video to make the first slogan sound as ‘Hum Bachon Ka Nara Hain-Pakistan Hamara Hain’ and shared it on social media, leading to the morphed video going viral on platforms including WhatsApp and Facebook apart from creating enmity between various sections of the society.

Kuntala Mandal Educational Officer lodged a complaint with the police requesting a probe, following which Nirmal police tracked down the miscreant and initiated legal action against him.

The SP urged the public not to trust rumors being spread on social media platforms and to not get emotionally carried away. He warned that stringent action would be initiated against those who create communal tensions by circulating fake videos and messages on social media. Nirmal police was keeping a watch on such activities on social media platforms, he added.