Nirmal municipality gets modern sweeping machine

Published: 7:53 pm 8:00 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forest, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that Nirmal town was being developed in many aspects. He launched a road sweeping machine bought by Nirmal municipality for Rs 50 lakh in Nirmal on Tuesday.

Indrakaran said that both urban and rural parts were undergoing rapid development and modernization as per visions of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister for Municipality and Urban Development K Taraka Rama Rao. Accordingly, Nirmal town was being developed in many facets, giving paramount importance to sanitation, he added.

The minister further said that efforts were on to make Nirmal as a green town. He opined that civilians and local public representatives should take responsibility to grow more trees and to keep premises clean. He stated that two more sweeping machines would be purchased soon. He stated that a water tank was being created to address the drinking water crisis of the town.

Indrakaran said that a fish market was going to be created spending Rs 50 lakh and the tendering process was complete. Similarly, an integrated market would come up near the bus stand for enabling citizens to buy vegetables soon. He added that historic Shyamgarh fort was being converted into a tourist spot and internal roads were improved. Collector Mohd Musharraf Ali Faruqui, municipal chairman Gandrath Eshwar and leaders of TRS were present.

