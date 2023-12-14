Nirmal: Sanskrit poet selected for global Telugu celebrations

Budige Venkat

Nirmal: Budige Venkat, an award winning Sanskrit poet from Nirmal has been selected to participate in the global Telugu Literature Celebrations to be held in Tadepalligudem of West Godavari in Andhra Pradesh on December 16 and 17.

In a statement, Venkat said that he would present a research paper and participate in a debate, besides reciting poetry during the two-day long international celebrations. Venkat won over 700 awards from various literary organisations and hosted more than 6,000 programmes in his career spanning 30 years.

To his credit, the poet has trained 18 lakh youngsters in Sanskrit and the sacred Bhagavad-Gita so far. He is currently working as Sanskrit lecturer at Telangana Residential Junior College, Nirmal. Around 1,500 literary personalities belonging to several parts of the world would take part in the event, hosted by Kattimada Prathap, a recipient of Telugu Sahitya award.