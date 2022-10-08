Nirmala Sitharaman has ‘lost it completely’, says KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:25 PM, Sat - 8 October 22

(File Photo) IT Minister KT Rama Rao said senior BJP leader had 'lost it completely' and stooped to a new low by making baseless allegations against the Chief Minister.

Hyderabad: Taking strong objection to union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman accusing Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of not going to the former Secretariat on the advice of tantriks, IT Minister KT Rama Rao said senior BJP leader had ‘lost it completely’ and stooped to a new low by making baseless allegations against the Chief Minister.

Responding to Sitharaman’s statement given to a news agency, Rama Rao tweeted: ”I thought only the Rupee was on a free fall. Madam FM seems to have lost it completely!! What a fall. Disastrous effects of Jumlanomics.”

Also Read Minister Sabitha gives strong retort to Nirmala Sitharaman comments over no women in State cabinet

I thought only the Rupee was on a free fall Madam FM seems to have lost it completely!! What a fall 🤦‍♂️ Disastrous Side effects of Jumlanomics https://t.co/bgw2uIV6Ld — KTR (@KTRTRS) October 8, 2022



Earlier, responding to BJP state unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s comment on the Chief Minister, Rama Rao tweeted, asking the BJP not to ‘set free such leaders’ as there was ‘every possibility of their madness going beyond control and them biting people’.

Stating that Bandi Sanjay Kumar had made himself a danger to the society with his reckless words, the Minister advised the BJP to get their State unit chief admitted to the Mental Health Institute in Erragadda and get him treated.