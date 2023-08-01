NIT-Warangal inks MoU with four institutions

NIT-Warangal formalised partnerships with the IIM-Visakhapatnam, IIIT-Kurnool, IIT-Bhubaneswar, and IIT-Jammu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:43 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar and Prof. Bidyadhar Subudhi (right), Director, NIT Warangal.

Hanamkonda: Marking the celebrations of the third anniversary of the National Education Policy 2020, NIT Warangal has inked Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with four renowned organizations at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, according to a press note issued here on Tuesday.

The institute formalised partnerships with the Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam (IIMV), Indian Institute of Information Technology, Kurnool (IIITK), Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar, (IITBBS), and Indian Institute of Technology, Jammu, (IIT Jammu). These MoUs aim to establish a collaborative faculty pool, fostering the exchange of knowledge and academic resources among the partnering institutions. Additionally, students from these institutions will have the opportunity to participate in exchange programmes as part of the agreement.