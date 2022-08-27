NIT-Warangal’s 20th convocation to be held on September 3, 4

Warangal: The 20th convocation of National Institute of Technology, Warangal is scheduled to be held on September 3, 2022 at 10.00AM for Under Graduates (UG) and on September 4, 2022 at 10.00AM for Post Graduates and PhD recipients in the Institute Auditorium. The provisional list of eligible candidates to receive their degrees in 20th convocation is made available on the institute website.

All students were advised to clear any outstanding fees or dues such as those for the library, the hostel, or tuition on or before August 31. Students have to register for the convocation either in-person or in-absentia through Web and Software Development Cell portal (wsdc.nitw.ac.in). Students, who are not in a position to attend the convocation in person, have to register as in-absentia. All such candidates have to provide a full postal address for sending the convocation certificate by registered/speed post. The last date for registration is August 31.

The students are required to report at the registration desk on or before 3 pm on the day before the convocation to reserve a seat in the auditorium. There will be a rehearsal for degree recipients on the day before the convocation at 5 pm. Those who do not attend the complete dress rehearsal, will not be allowed to attend the convocation. Students must wear cotton white kurta and pyjamas. Girls may also wear white saree and matching white blouse.

