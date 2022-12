Nitesh Naik bowls AB Colony to victory in HCA A3 divison league

AB Colony defeated Vijay Nagar by 13 runs in the HCA A3 division one-day league championship in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:31 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

AB Colony defeated Vijay Nagar by 13 runs in the HCA A3 division one-day league championship in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: N Nitesh Naik scalped six for 52 as AB Colony defeated Vijay Nagar by 13 runs in the HCA A3 division one-day league championship in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Brief Scores: Vijay Nagar CC 128 in 18.2 overs (Marwan 4/19) lost to Red Hills 129/8 in 32.3 overs (Arvan 3/27); St Andrew’s 292/9 in 50 overs (Abhay Nair 56, Devaj Tirupati 65; K Nagesh Babu 3/55, Srigiri 3/51) bt Cosmos CC 153 in 153 43.3 overs (Navneeth 50; Mohammed Taha Sajid 3/26); Raju Cricket Academy 126 in 27 overs (Syed Daniyal 3/28, Mirza Muzakeer Baig 4/21) lost to Nizam CC 127/7 in 22.4 overs (Sai Rishi 3/24); AB Colony 130 in 42.3 overs bt Vijay Nagar 117 in 26.1 overs (N Nitesh Naik 6/52); Team Kun 231 in 42.4 overs (Deval Chauhan 96) bt Starlet CC 153/6 in 45 overs (CH Akshay 94; BDSSV Chowdary 3/18, Mohammed Samad 3/31); Shalimar XI 122/9 in 35 overs lost to Mahaveer CC 123/4 in 18.4 overs; Picket CC 168 in 37.2 overs (Sriman 3/29) bt Safilguda CC 151 in 37.5 overs (Suhith 80; Vedant 5/21); Southern Stars 102 in 26.4 overs (Mohd Shayaan 3/24, Saharsh Jain 3/9, C Lokesh Singh 3/7) lost to Roshanara CC 103/2 in 35 overs.