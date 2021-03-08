Nithisha Sriram, the favorite stylist for kids in Hyderabad

Meet Nithisha Sriram, who hails from Warangal, and she will tell you what it takes to curate cutesy dresses for kids

By | Published: 12:13 am 7:54 pm

Have you ever wondered how some kids seem to be just an overload of cuteness in whatever outfit they sport – be it spaghetti tops, frilly frocks, shorts, itsy-bitsy skirts? The dresses may not necessarily be glitter-filled but are mostly simple yet beautiful.

Meet Nithisha Sriram, who hails from Warangal, and she will tell you what it takes to curate cutesy dresses for kids. A specialist in styling outfits for children, her unique creations are what made her a sought-after stylist in the city. This curator, who is also a stylist for celebrity kids, is taking the world of kids’ fashion by storm and is all excited about dressing up the newest generation in latest fashionable clothes.

Sharing how started focusing on styling when she was in BTech third year, Nithisha said, “I used to work as an intern initially and in my fourth year I started working on my passion full-time. I used to focus more on curating the collection, not just styling.”

When you talk about kids’ stylists, the only one name which comes to mind is Nithisha’s as she claims to be the only stylist for kids from Hyderabad.

Kids’ fashion is becoming big and is garnering a lot of attention from designers and big brands, as well as the parents.

Four-year-old Allu Arha, daughter of Allu Arjun, and eight-year-old Sitara Ghattamaneni, daughter of Mahesh Babu, are two little star clients of Nithisha Sriram. “I have worked for both the little champs. They are very good while choosing the colours,” says Nithisha who feels it’s a bigger task to style for kids. “We should be patient to get things done. But both the kids are supportive even when we shoot with them,” says Nithisha, who completed eight successful years in the styling industry.

So, what made her take up kids’ fashion? “It’s easy to find stylish clothes for adults, but when it comes to kids there are few options,” she says. This made Nithisha focus on kids. Besides collaborating with top brands, she also customise pocket-friendly outfits for kids of parents who approach her from different parts of the city.

“My career got a big boost when I started styling for Raashi Khanna. Later, I worked for Kajal Aggarwal, Namrata Shirodkar, Anu Emmanuel, etc., which gave me recognition in the Telugu industry too. But when I realised there are few people who style for kids, I shifted my focus to the tiny tots. After styling for kids, I got more attention from elite families in the city,” concludes the happy stylist.

