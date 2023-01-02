NITW, IISc Bangalore organise skill enhancement programme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:13 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

Warangal: Central Research Instrumentation Facility (CRIF) of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal in collaboration with I-STEM (Indian Science, Technology and Engineering Facilities Map) of Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, organised a one-month Skill Development Training Programme on Research & Development Equipment from November 30 to December 30, 2022, said NITW Registrar S Goverdhan Rao in a press note here on Monday.

The programme trained unemployed youth to enhance their equipment handling capabilities thereby contributing to their career opportunities. 15 participants with science background were selected for this one month continuous training, and they were trained on high-end sophisticated equipment namely, UV-Vis-NIR Spectrometer, SEM, ICP-OES, LC HRMS, ESR and XRD. It was handled by the faculty of NITW and technical officers of CRIF. Certificates were awarded to the participants with appropriate grades based on their theoretical and equipment handling performances.

CRIF opened a ‘Tools Learning Centre’ wherein some of the written off equipment was dismantled and explained part wise. Two of the participants were shortlisted and engaged as I-STEM interns at CRIF, NITW with a stipend of Rs. 22,000 per month per intern.

“The institution is ready to organise many such Skill Development Programmes to provide career opportunities for the unemployed youth of the nation,” Goverdhan Rao said.