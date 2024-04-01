Nizam Sagar canal embankment breaches; houses inundated in Armoor

Following a breach in the canal, water started flowing into the houses of the residents of Journalists' colony in Armoor past midnight

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 April 2024, 03:51 PM

Nizamabad: The embankment of the Nizam Sagar Canal breached in Armoor town inundating several areas, including the journalists’ colony situated adjacent to the canal during the wee hours of Monday.

According to reports, following a breach in the canal, water started flowing into the houses of the residents of Journalists’ colony past midnight. A large number of residents vacated their houses and moved to safer places. Several electric poles were uprooted due to heavy flow of water in the town, forcing power officials to switch off power supply in the area.

Locals are blaming the irrigation authorities for the incident. The residents complained that the bund of the main canal lacked maintenance for a long time resulting in a major breach. It is learnt that the irrigation officials released the water without clearing the debris accumulated over several months resulting in the breach of the canal embankment.

The water was meant for drinking and irrigation purposes, but due to the negligence of the irrigation officials the entire water has gone waste, the residents said, demanding officials to clear the water and pay compensation for the losses they occurred due to submergence.