Nizamabad: 36 sheep killed by street dogs in Velpur

Nizamabad: Street dogs attacked and killed 36 sheep besides injuring another 10 in an animal pen at Lakkora village of Velpur mandal in Nizamabad district on Sunday.

The sheep belonged to Chinna Mallaiah, a shepherd, from the village. Stating that he had suffered a loss of Rs 4 lakh, he appealed to the Animal Husbandry and Revenue officials to provide protection to sheep herds from street dogs and provide compensation. Animal husbandry officials visited the spot and sent a report to higher officials.