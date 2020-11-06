Nizamabad: BJP stages protest demanding Rs 2,500 MSP for thin variety paddy

On Friday, a huge number of BJP members participated in the protest on Nizamabad-Bodhan highway at Jankampet under the aegis of BJP district unit president Baswa Lakshmi Narsaiah.

By | Published: 7:30 pm

Nizamabad: Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP) today staged protests in Bodhan Assembly constituency demanding the State government to provide Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 2,500 for the thin variety paddy at Jankampet.

On Friday, a huge number of BJP members participated in the protest on Nizamabad-Bodhan highway at Jankampet under the aegis of BJP district unit president Baswa Lakshmi Narsaiah.

During the sit-in, Lakshmi Narsaiah said that farmers have cultivated the thin variety paddy crop as part of the controlled cultivation system, but now they are facing problems in selling these crops and are unable to obtain proper MSP for them.

He said that the Telangana government should take responsibility for it and provide the MSP of Rs 2,500 per quintal for the thin variety paddy. If not, the BJP should strengthen the movement along with farmers and fight for the MSP.

The BJP supporters stopped vehicles on Nizamabad-Bodhan and Nizamabad-Basar highway at Jankampet as part of the protest. Later, police arrested several BJP leaders and cleared the traffic.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .