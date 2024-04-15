Nizamabad Collector asks officials to strictly implement EC norms

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 April 2024, 07:29 PM

District Election Officer and Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu

Nizamabad: With the Election Commission of India(ECI) to publish notification for the Lok Sabha elections in the State on April 18, District Election Officer and Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu directed the officials to make elaborate arrangements for the conduct of the polls. The Lok Sabha polls in the State is scheduled to be held on May 13.

The Collector on Monday reviewed the poll preparedness in the Nizamabad Urban, Nizamabad Rural, Bodhan, Armour, Balkonda, Jagityal and Korutla assembly constituencies falling under the Nizamabad Lok Sabha. He enquired about the list of voters, establishment of polling stations, construction of facilities, training classes for the staff appointed for the conduct of elections, inspection teams, check posts, security measures, and cash, liquor stocks, and other valuables seized so far.

He urged the officials to act as per the rules and regulations of the Election Commission and report about any kind of problems or technical glitch faced by polling officials.