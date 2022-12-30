Nizamabad Collector asks officials to complete school repair work by Jan first week

The collector, who held a review meeting through video conference on Friday, asked officials to get ready at least two schools in each mandal by January 8 and prepare for the opening ceremony.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:19 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

File Photo: Nizamabad Collector C Narayana Reddy

Nizamabad: Collector C Narayana Reddy has ordered officials to take steps to ensure that all the works undertaken in the designated schools under the ‘Mana Uru – Mana Badi’ programme was completed by the end of the first week of January.

The collector, who held a review meeting through video conference on Friday, asked officials to get ready at least two schools in each mandal by January 8 and prepare for the opening ceremony. He cautioned the officials that if they failed to meet the target the government would initiate action against those responsible for it.

With regard to disbursing bank linkage loans to Self Help Societies, he said that while an average of 69 percent of linkage loans have been disbursed in the district, some clusters were completely behind the target. He asked officials to achieve the target of 90 percent in all clusters by next week.