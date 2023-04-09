School principal arrested after 8 students lose academic year in Zaheerabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:34 PM, Sun - 9 April 23

10th class students along with their parents have gathered at Oxford High School in Zaheerabad on Saturday.

Sangareddy: The negligence of a private school in renewing its recognition has ended up with eight Class 10 students being unable to appear for the Class 10 examinations and losing one crucial academic year.

With the parents approaching the police, a case was registered and the school principal was arrested. The Oxford High School located in Zaheerabad town had failed to renew its recognition with the Class 10 board two years ago.

However, the management of the school admitted students to Class 10. Even though parents paid the tuition fee and examination fee, the school management could not give them hall tickets because there was no chance for the school to pay the tuition fee in their name.

Even though four of six examinations were completed by Saturday, the management could not issue hall tickets.

Shattered by the loss of an academic year, the students along with their parents approached the Zaheerabad Police on Saturday apart from lodging a complaint with the District Educational Officer as well.

After collecting the details of the students, in-charge DEO Vijaya found that the school was not recognised by the board to offer 10th-class education. The DEO has sent a detailed report to the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education on the entire issue.

Officials said the students might not get permission to write the remaining two examinations either. Meanwhile, the Zaheerabad Police have also registered a cheating case against the school management.

One of the parents said they were made to Rs.25,000 as tuition fee and Rs.1,000 as examination fee to the management.

Following this, the police arrested the school principal Indira and produced her before court, after which she was remanded. Further inquiry is on by both the Police and Education department.