Nizamabad: Disaster management training for volunteers held

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:56 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

Nizamabad: A team of 20 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) soldiers led by Commandant of 10th Battalion of National Disaster Management Agency, Vijayawada, conducted disaster management training at Nehru Yuva Kendra office on Tuesday under the auspices of Nehru Yuva Kendra.

According to a press release issue here, the training included how one should deal with emergencies, timeliness, how to protect ourselves, how to protect people, how to cooperate with common citizens, soldiers and police in case of fire accidents, water accidents, floods, earthquakes, gas leakage, explosions and other disasters.

Nizamabad Uttar Mandal Deputy Tehsildar Karthik Reddy, NDRF team members and 50 youths participated in this program.