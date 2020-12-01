Nizamabad: Free deworming for sheep goats from Dec 1

By | Published: 8:54 pm

Nizamabad: Animal husbandry department is conducting free de-worming medicine distribution camps for sheep and goats from December 1 to December 7 across Telangana, as a part of which the camps were launched in erstwhile Nizamabad by Nizamabad and Kamareddy collectors.

Kamareddy Collector Dr Sharath launched a free de-worming distribution medicine camp at Isrojiwadi of Kamareddy district. On the occasion Collector said that in Kamareddy district has 8 lakh sheep and goats, animal husbandry department distributing free anti-worm medicine to sheep and goats to protect them from worms.

Dr Sharath said “because of these worms sheep and goats frequently die and reduce the growth among some animals, and to prevent it shepherds should provide anti-worm medicine to their animals.”.

Nizamabad Collector Narayana Reddy launched these camps at Mogupal veterinary hospital and distributed de-worming medicine to sheep. The Collector said that we should protect the sheep and goats from various diseases by utilising these free camps.

Collector Reddy informed shepherds that they should also utilise the smallpox vaccine camps from December 15 and distribute vaccine freely through the animal husbandry department; shepherds should utilise it and protect their sheep and goats from smallpox disease. Under the NREGA scheme sanctioning goats and sheep pens to the farmers and shepherds, sanctioning 200 pens for each mandal, interested farmers should apply for pens, collector added.

