Nizamabad: Infant drowns in bucket in Kotagiri

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:07 AM, Tue - 15 August 23

Source: @ians_india

Nizamabad: A one-and-a-half-year-old girl drowned in a bucket full of water at her residence in Uthanda village of Kotagiri mandal of the district on Monday evening.

According to reports, the incident took place when the girl’s parents were busy with household work. The child, Vedashree, who was playing in the house, fell into the bucket.

The parents, who found the child lying unconscious in the bucket, rushed her to the government hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

The police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.