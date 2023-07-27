Two drowned, woman suffers abortion in erstwhile Medak

Two persons drowned in separate incidents in the erstwhile Medak district on a rain-hit day.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 08:04 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Sanagreddy: Two persons drowned in separate incidents in the erstwhile Medak district on a rain-hit day. A woman suffered an abortion as the wall of her house collapsed on her in Medak town.

According to Medak Police, Mohammad Sarvar’s daughter Yasmin (25) was pregnant. In the early hours of Thursday, the wall of Sarvar’s house collapsed on Yasmin when they were sleeping. Yasmin sustained serious injuries on her stomach. When she was rushed to a hospital, doctors removed a dead foetus after a surgery.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man drowned in a tank at Chidruppa village in Kandi Mandal of Sangareddy district. The victim was Chemagalla Krishna. He walked into the tank to guide his cattle out of the water body and drowned on Wednesday evening. The body was retrieved from the water on Thursday.

In another incident, a man Ramu (29) drowned in a tank near Thoguta in Siddipet district on Thursday.