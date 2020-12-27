Nizamabad: Man sets himself ablaze after parents refused to get him married

His family shifted him to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad where he died while undergoing treatment

By | Published: 7:14 pm

Nizamabad: A youngster died by suicide, dousing himself with petrol and setting himself ablaze at Adloor Ellareddy of Kamareddy district after his parents refused to get him married.

Police said Vadla Nagaraju (22), a resident of Adloor Yellareddy village in Kamareddy mandal, had been asking his parents to get him married for the past few days, but they were not willing since he had not settled down in a job.

Nagarju was upset by their refusal and attempted suicide, suffering serious burn injuries. His family shifted him to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad where he died while undergoing treatment.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .