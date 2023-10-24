Nizamabad: Man strangles sleeping wife to death

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Representational Image

Nizamabad: A man allegedly strangled his wife to death at their residence in Kudwanpur village of Nandipet mandal of the district on Monday late night.

According to police, Natti Sagar, who had strained relations with his wife Natti Roja (35) allegedly strangled her while she was asleep. The couple were married for over 13 years and had two sons.

They had serious differences from the beginning and used to fight on a daily basis, police said. A case was registered and investigation is underway.