Nizamabad MLC Polls: Kavitha expected to win with a thumping majority

Turnout for Nizamabad MLC by-polls recorded at 99.64%; counting on Oct 12

Nizamabad: Polling for Nizamabad Local Bodies’ MLC constituency by-election concluded peacefully in the erstwhile district, recording 99.64 per cent turnout. While the counting of votes is scheduled for October 12, the results will mark the entry of TRS candidate and former MP K Kavitha into State politics.

The polling commenced at 9 am as per the schedule with poll percentage touching 67.84 per cent by 12 noon and 99.64 per cent by 5 pm with 821 out of the 824 votes being polled. While two voters could not vote due to Covid-19 infection, another vote which was not polled was that of 18th ward councillor Gunaprasad of Bodhan Municipality who died of Covid-19 after the voters’ list was finalised.

About 24 voters tested positive for coronavirus during the pre-poll testing conducted a few days ago. The Election Commission of India supplied PPE kits to the infected voters who exercised their voting rights in the last hour before polling concluded at 5 pm. A few voters opted for postal ballots.

Election Returning Officers – Nizamabad District Collector Narayana Reddy and Kamareddy District Collector Dr Sharath, monitored the polling activities through webcast from Nizamabad and Kamareddy collectorates respectively. The polling was conducted in strict adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines, with only those wearing face masks and normal body temperatures allowed inside the polling stations.

Kavitha inspected the polling process at Kamareddy, Nizamabad Rural, Nizamabad Urban and Bodhan Assembly constituencies. She was accompanied by Zaheerabad MP B B Patil, Whip Gampa Govardhan and Bodhan MLA Shakeel Ahmed to the polling stations. All the MLAs exercised their franchise in their respective Assembly constituencies.

After casting his vote in Bheemgal municipality, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy told mediapersons that TRS will win the by-election with more than 90 per cent of the votes. He predicted that Kavitha will emerge victorious with a bumper majority while the opposition – Congress and BJP – will lose their deposits.

“The absence of Kavitha from the erstwhile Nizamabad district politics was clearly felt by the TRS cadre and people who have been eagerly seeking her leadership. She will receive more than 90 per cent votes,” the Minister exuded his confidence. He said apart from 505 voters belonging to TRS, its friendly party AIMIM had 28 votes and majority of 66 independent elected representatives have pledged their votes to the TRS. He pointed out that several elected representatives from the Congress and BJP too have joined the TRS recently and voted for Kavitha.

The TRS cadre already broke into celebrations amid speculations over Kavitha’s return to active politics in erstwhile Nizamabad district after about one and half years. Though she remained available for people from across the State especially Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency and attended to SOS calls during the Covid-19 pandemic, Kavitha has stayed away from active politics in the area. Her earlier stint in the State was only limited to Telangana Jagruthi during the separate statehood movement and soon after the State formation, she won as Nizamabad MP only to play an active role in the national politics representing Telangana State.

Upon her arrival on Friday, Kavitha was welcomed at various places along the route by the party cadre and people in general. Women supporters turned up in large numbers during her visit to Kamareddy and Bodhan, and extended their support to her.

