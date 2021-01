Nizamabad records 4.1 mm rainfall in 12 hours

Kamareddy district recorded 4.1 mm rainfall

By | Published: 12:35 am 12:37 am

Nizamabad: Erstwhile Nizamabad district had experienced steady rain for 12 hours on Thursday. Kamareddy district recorded 4.1 mm rainfall, in Jukkal, Tadwai and Bibipet mandals registered good rainfall.

In Bibipet 17.5 mm, Tadwai 10.5 mm, Jukkal registered 10.3 mm rainfall was recorded. Furthermore, Bichkuna, Bhiknoor, Pitlam, Banswada, Nizamsagar, SS Nagar, Ramareddy mandals registered rainfall of above 4 mm.

In Nizamabad district, Varni, Mogupal, Sirikonda, Chandur, Nizamabad North, Nizamabad south mandals registered rainfall. A total of 0.3 mm rainfall was registered in Nizamabad district.

The rainfall has caused a dip in temperature in the erstwhile Nizamabad district.

