Nizamabad: Six drowned in Godavari at SRSP

By | Published: 1:24 pm

Nizamabad: Six persons belonging to the same family drowned in Godavari River at VIP Ghat of Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) near Pochampadu, when they entered the waters to take a holy bath in the river on Friday. All the bodies have been fished out by the police.

The deceased were identified as Jilakara Suresh (40), his son Yogesh (16), Bobbili Srinivas (40), his two sons – Siddharth (16) and Srikar (14), and Dodle Raju (24).

On Friday, Suresh and his family who hail from Deekampally village of Makloor mandal in Nizamabad district went to Pochampadu to perform pooja to Godavari River. They were joined by their relatives Bobbili Srinivas and his two sons from Yellammagutta in Nizamabad city, along with Dodle Raju from Gutpa village and Dharpally Ravikanth from Manikbandara.

After performing pooja to River Godavari, seven men from the families went to take holy bath in the river. They got into the river at VIP Ghats, but got washed away due to the water flow which was high as water was released from SRSP earlier.

The locals along with soame fishermen tried to rescue them and could save Ravikanth who was brought to the river banks. Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and took up rescue operations. They retrieved the bodies of all the six deceased.

