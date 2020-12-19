Nizamabad: Thieves strike four houses at Rampur

Police said the thieves broke the locks and entered the four houses and stole ornaments and cash

By | Published: 9:10 pm

Nizamabad: Thieves targeted four locked houses at Rampur village in the district and stole 10 tolas of gold and Rs 30,000 cash from these houses late on Friday night.

Police said the thieves broke the locks and entered the four houses. They stole 10 tolas gold and silver ornaments from the first house, 10 tolas silver and Rs 20,000 from the second house, Rs 10,000 from the third house and two bags of rice from the fourth.

Dichpally police registered cases and further enquiry is on.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .