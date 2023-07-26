Nizamabad: Vemula Prashanth Reddy lays foundation for fire safety system

Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Wednesday laid foundation for a new fire safety system to be installed at the district general hospital

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Nizamabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Wednesday laid foundation for a new fire safety system to be installed at the district general hospital at a cost of Rs.1.95 lakh.

The Minister also handed over a bus worth around Rs.30 lakh donated by Jose Alukkas Jewellery Company to the hospital for patient services. Besides, he formally inaugurated a simulation workshop organized by Johnson & Johnson under the auspices of the State government and Red Cross organizations to provide medical services to senior citizens and transgenders.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said Nizamabad District General Hospital has earned a good reputation in the State for its dedicated service to the poor. He praised the diagnostic department of the hospital for bagging NAC accreditation.

Superintendent of the hospital Dr. Pratimaraj and other senior officials of the district were present.