Nizamabad’s Siddulagutta to be developed as tourism destination

Nizamabad Collector said there was scope for developing the Armoor Siddulagutta Sri Navnatha Siddeshwara Temple, a well known pilgrimage centre, into a tourist destination.
Nizamabad: Collector C Narayana Reddy said efforts were being made to develop Siddulagutta area as a tourism destination.
The Collector, who inspected ongoing works in the area on Tuesday, said there was scope for developing Armoor Siddulagutta Sri Navnatha Siddeshwara Temple, a well known pilgrimage centre, into a tourist destination.
He said the government was seriously considering developing the Siddulagutta area as a tourism destination. He enquired about the details of the ongoing works in the temple area.
Armoor Municipal Chairperson Pandit Vineeta, Temple Committee Chairman Chandrasekhar Reddy and others were present.