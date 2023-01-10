| Nizamabads Siddulagutta To Be Developed As Tourism Destination

Nizamabad’s Siddulagutta to be developed as tourism destination

Nizamabad Collector said there was scope for developing the Armoor Siddulagutta Sri Navnatha Siddeshwara Temple, a well known pilgrimage centre, into a tourist destination.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:38 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

Nizamabad Collector said there was scope for developing the Armoor Siddulagutta Sri Navnatha Siddeshwara Temple, a well known pilgrimage centre, into a tourist destination.

Nizamabad: Collector C Narayana Reddy said efforts were being made to develop Siddulagutta area as a tourism destination.

The Collector, who inspected ongoing works in the area on Tuesday, said there was scope for developing Armoor Siddulagutta Sri Navnatha Siddeshwara Temple, a well known pilgrimage centre, into a tourist destination.

He said the government was seriously considering developing the Siddulagutta area as a tourism destination. He enquired about the details of the ongoing works in the temple area.

Armoor Municipal Chairperson Pandit Vineeta, Temple Committee Chairman Chandrasekhar Reddy and others were present.