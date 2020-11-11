NMC nod for 150 MBBS seats to GMC Mahabubnagar

By | Published: 11:43 pm

Hyderabad: The National Medical Council (NMC) has given permission for renewal of fifth batch of 150 MBBS seats to Government Medical College in Mahabubnagar, according to health officials here on Wednesday.

The authorities had approached NMC for renewal of the MBBS seats after the medical college new building was inaugurated recently.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .