NMDC partners with Santhigiri Institute

Hyderabad: NMDC, the country’s largest Iron Ore producer, on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Santhigiri Institute of Paramedical Sciences, a unit of Santhigiri Ashram, Thiruvananthapuram, to implement the joint initiative of preventive healthcare, by promoting herbal sapling plantation movement in schools of Telangana.

The initiative aims at inculcating a habit of preventive regimen among students and help them learn and understand the benefits of traditional medicinal plants in order to help the society fight against viral infections and pandemics such as Covid-19.

Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC said, “NMDC has always given importance to nature, and the umpteen benefits it can offer. Santhigiri Institute of Paramedical Sciences is an ideal partner for the preventative healthcare education campaign covering wide array of audiences and through distribution of herbal saplings in Telangana.”

