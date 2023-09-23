Saturday, Sep 23, 2023
Hyderabad
Telangana
AP News
India
World
Entertainment
Science and Tech
Sport
Business
Rewind
NRI
View Point
cartoon
Columns
Education Today
Reviews
Property
Videos
Lifestyle
NRI
View Point
cartoon
Columns
Reviews
Education Today
Property
Videos
Lifestyle
Nine Vande Bharat trains to be flagged off on Sunday
Hyderabad: Two buildings at Mindspace undergoes swift demolition for major redevelopment
New Vande Bharat train to shorten Hyderabad-Bengaluru travel time by nearly 3 hrs
IMD predicts monsoon retreat from Telangana in early October
Tollywood actor Navdeep appears before Hyderabad police in drug case
CM KCR orders funeral with state honours for Harishwar Reddy
Telangana High Court sets aside June 11 Group-I preliminary test
Muslim man installs Ganesh idol in Hyderabad portraying harmony, brotherhood
Telangana Congress MPs stay away from voting on Women’s Reservation Bill
Alia Bhatt joins Thai actor Davika Hoorne at Gucci Ancora show in Milan
Elon Musk impressed by iPhone 15 photos & videos, says ‘I’m buying one’
Morning exercise aids weight management, study finds
CID begins interrogation of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in Rajamahendravaram jail
ISRO makes attempt to wake up Chandrayaan-3’s lander, rover but no signals from them so far
Asian Games: Telangana athletes set to dazzle
Telangana: Junior Lecturers recruitment exam hall tickets now available
Nizamabad Collector asks officials to identify sensitive, super-sensitive polling stations
AP Skill Development scam: Chandrababu Naidu moves SC challenging HC order
Babar Azam carries potential to be standout batter in World Cup: Gambhir
Suspected terrorist arrested by NIA amid ethnic unrest in Manipur
Minister Errabelli welcomes Cong, BJP youth leaders into BRS
Hyderabad
Nizamabad Collector asks officials to identify sensitive, super-sensitive polling stations
Minister Errabelli welcomes Cong, BJP youth leaders into BRS
Hyderabad: Cops raid massage parlour at Banjara Hills, 4 arrested
Hyderabad: Two buildings at Mindspace undergoes swift demolition for major redevelopment
Hyderabad: St Francis College conducts 43rd Convocation ceremony
Hyderabad Conference promotes tech-driven agriculture for resilient ecosystems
New Vande Bharat train to shorten Hyderabad-Bengaluru travel time by nearly 3 hrs
IMD predicts monsoon retreat from Telangana in early October
Tollywood actor Navdeep appears before Hyderabad police in drug case
Hyderabad listed among top 50 most surveilled cities in the world
Qatar Airways flight diverts to Hyderabad due to bad weather conditions
Telangana High Court sets aside June 11 Group-I preliminary test
Telangana Congress MPs stay away from voting on Women’s Reservation Bill
Cartoon
Cartoon: September 22, 2023
India
Suspected terrorist arrested by NIA amid ethnic unrest in Manipur
CJI Chandrachud appreciates bipartisan efforts to pass Women’s Reservation Bill
Why PM afraid of caste census: Rahul Gandhi
Ganpati visarjan: 1,034 idols immersed on Saturday in Mumbai
Education Today
Student transfers now go online in Telangana
JEE Advanced results to be out on June 18
MANUU to conduct entrance test on June 20, 21, 22
TS ICET 2023 results to be released on June 20
web stories
Gold prices in Hyderabad reach Rs 60,000
Congress policy is insulting farmers, says KT Rama Rao
GHMC Food Street, now a mini DLF
Cardiovascular diseases: Rising economic burden on world
Cabinet Approves Digital Personal Data Protection Bill
Ambati Rayudu withdraws from inaugural season of Major League Cricket
Telangana
Nizamabad Collector asks officials to identify sensitive, super-sensitive polling stations
Minister Errabelli welcomes Cong, BJP youth leaders into BRS
Lightning claims two lives in Asifabad
Take stringent action against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri: Kavitha urges LS Speaker
Woman killed, two others injured in bike-bus collision in Warangal
Editorials
Editorial: Onus on Ottawa
Editorial: Silent killer
Editorial: Pandering to extremist forces
Editorial: Killing fields of Kota
Sports
Babar Azam carries potential to be standout batter in World Cup: Gambhir
I was hurrying a bit, thought let’s take a little bit more time: Suryakumar Yadav
Asian Games: Indian men’s table tennis team register dominant 3-0 win over Tajikistan
Shami was always threatening with the half-volley length: Mark Waugh
India rises to No 1 in ODIs, becomes top ranked team in all formats
Maria Sakkari soars past Caroline Garcia to reach Guadalajara final
Andhra Pradesh
AP Skill Development scam: Chandrababu Naidu moves SC challenging HC order
“Nandyal Police forcibly disrupted my hunger strike”: TDP leader Bhuma Akhila Priya
CID begins interrogation of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in Rajamahendravaram jail
Infrastructure, technology will spur shipping, logistics growth
Viveka murder case: YS Bhaskar Reddy released on escort bail
TDP to approach Supreme Court on Chandrababu arrest
GVL meets Steel Secretary on Vizag steel issues
Videos
India vs Australia 1st ODI Highlights: KL Rahul Finishes Off In Style, India Win By 5 Wickets
India vs Australia 1st ODI Highlights: Rahul And Surya Deal The Chase Calmly
India vs Australia 1st ODI Highlights: Zampa Attempts To Control India’s Chase
India vs Australia 1st ODI Highlights: Gill And Ruturaj Dominate Australian Bowlers
India vs Australia 1st ODI Highlights: Gill And Ruturaj Give A Solid Opening To The Chase
India vs Australia 1st ODI Highlights: Mohammed Shami Takes Five-Wicket Haul
India vs Australia 1st ODI Highlights: Australia Struggling To Pace Again After Losing Half Side
India vs Australia 1st ODI Highlights: Mohammed Shami Gets Smith In His Second Spell
India vs Australia 1st ODI Highlights: Warner Hits Half Century, Jadeja Gets Him Immediately
India vs Australia 1st ODI Highlights: Mohammed Shami Strikes Early
Entertainment
Arti Singh is looking forward to her character’s makeover in ‘Shravani’
Sophie Turner joins Taylor Swift for another dinner amid divorce
Spy Kids: Armageddon stays true to the Robert Rodriguez franchise
Rashmika Mandanna’s debut look in ‘Animal’ revealed
Keeping away from sweets: Hrithik Roshan shares glimpse of Ganesh Visarjan at home
Noel Gallagher seeks ‘jazz funeral’ despite previous criticism
Business
‘India most expensive stock market in the world’
Sale of iPhone 15 sees 100 pc growth versus iPhone 14’s on Day 1
BSE to discontinue stop loss market orders to check freak trades
Nifty’s sharpest weekly fall since Feb 20
Gadgets
Sale of iPhone 15 sees 100 pc growth versus iPhone 14’s on Day 1
Global wearable tech market to surpass $290 bn in 2030: Report
Streaming, Cloud Gaming, and Websites: the video games roundup
New Kia Seltos records 31,716 bookings within a month
Samsung launches Galaxy F34 5G with a 50-megapixel camera
Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite rescues lost tourists in mountains: Report
ViewPoint
Opinion: Why slowing China worries West
Opinion: Case against new Constitution
Opinion: Cherish and celebrate history
Opinion: Fix the Third Pillar problem
Opinion: Lurking danger in Arunachal Pradesh
Opinion: Development is true tribute to martyrs
Opinion: China’s discarded Salami Slicing
Science & Technology
WhatsApp introduces new feature for channel creators to stay informed on status
Google mocks Apple in new video for lack of RCS messaging support
Elon Musk impressed by iPhone 15 photos & videos, says ‘I’m buying one’
Surge in Bluesky usage after Musk announces charging for X Users: Dorsey
Punjab to introduce AI to enhance police efficiency: Mann
Sale of iPhone 15 sees 100 pc growth versus iPhone 14’s on Day 1
World
London: Woman thought to be sleeping on flight was dead
Taiwan factory fire leaves at least 5 dead, more than 100 injured
Saudi Arabia’s economy joins trillion-dollar club: Report
Explainer: What is stapled visa, why has China issued these to athletes from Arunachal Pradesh
