No funds for Musi in three years by Centre: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Jal Shakthi said no funds were provided by the Union Government in the last three years under National River Conservation Plan (NRCP) for conservation of River Musi.

This was informed by Jal Shakthi Minister Prahlad Singh Patel in reply to a question by Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

He said conservation of rivers, excluding Ganga and its tributaries, the Ministry of Jal Shakthi has been supplementing efforts of States/UTs by providing financial and technical assistance for abatement of pollution in identified stretches of rivers in the country through NRCP.

Under NRCP, pollution abatement projects for conservation of River Musi have been implemented in Hyderabad at a total cost of Rs 335.65 crores and four Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) with a total capacity of 593 million litres per day (MLD) have been constructed for treatment of municipal sewage. No funds have, however, been provided by the Union Government in the last three years under NRCP for conservation of river Musi, he said.

At present, 25 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) with total capacity of 772.5 MLD in the catchment of River Musi are operational. In addition to these, work orders for 17 STPs of 376.5 MLD capacity have been awarded at an estimated cost of Rs 1,280 crore under Hybrid Annuity Model by Telangana Government, he informed.

The Union Minister further clarified that Telangana State Pollution Control Board has informed that no wastes, especially from pharmaceutical industries, are dumped into River Musi. It is the responsibility of the States and local bodies to ensure required treatment of sewage and industrial effluents to the prescribed norms before discharging into water bodies or land to prevent and control pollution.

