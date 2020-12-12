No holidays for registration staff in Telangana

n a memo, he asked the District Registrars and Sub-Registrars to be present in the office on December 12 and 13. Sheshadri advised the District Registrars to closely monitor the activities in the Sub-Registrar offices

Hyderabad: Registration and Stamps Department Commissioner and Inspector-General V. Sheshadri here on Saturday asked the staff to be present in the office for conducting test check and dummy registrations till late hours including on holidays on December 12 and 13 for implementing the registration of non-agriculture properties in CARD system.

In a memo, he asked the District Registrars and Sub-Registrars to be present in the office on December 12 and 13. Sheshadri advised the District Registrars to closely monitor the activities in the Sub-Registrar offices and added that any deviation in this regard would be viewed seriously.

The department has started the slot booking facility for registration of non-agriculture properties from Friday following directions from the High Court.