No interruptions in power supply to agriculture sector in Telangana: CMD

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:53 AM, Fri - 15 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Transco Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao on Friday clarified that there would not be any interruption in power supply to the agriculture sector in the State.

Referring to power distruption to agriculture sector in some areas in the limits of Northern Power Distribution Company Limited due to technical reasons, he said that 24 hour quality power would be supplied to the agriculture sector from today.

“There is no need for farmers to panic since we will continue to supply 24 hours quality power,” he said. It is only Telangana, which was supplying 24 hour power to the agriculture sector in the country and meeting the requirements of farmers.

