Telangana: CPI slams Modi government

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:05 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

Hyderabad: Criticising the Narendra Modi government accusing it of anti-democratic policies, the CPI State unit said the people would teach the saffron party a lesson in the Munugode bypoll, which was being forced on them due to Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy’s greed.

The BJP was dethroning elected governments to usurp power undemocratically. Continuing its anti-democratic policies, an elected MLA was made to resign and the Munugode bypoll was forced on the people, CPI State Secretary K Sambasiva Rao said here on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, he said BJP was making a mockery of democracy and underestimating the people’s will. The party was in an illusion that elections could be won by splurging money but Munugode would teach BJP a lesson, he said.

“Komatireddy brothers betrayed people and their parties. Now, they are speaking about democracy,” Sambasiva Rao said, adding that there should be amendments in the Election Commission system and candidates wooing voters through money should be barred from contesting elections, he demanded.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was fighting the BJP’s anti-democratic policies and the CPI was extending all support to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) and also striving to ensure the TRS candidate’s victory in Munugode, he said.

CPI Executive Member Chada Venkat Reddy said the BJP government had failed to fulfill the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act and lacked the moral right to seek votes in Munugode.

“As Munugode people are opposing the BJP, Rajgopal Reddy is abusing the voters. BJP is daydreaming about winning the bypoll,” said Venkat Reddy.