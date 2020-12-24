No need to panic over Mutant Covid, take precautions, people told

Senior health officials including the district surveillance officers have noted that there is no massive surge in cases of Covid-19, which would have been the case if the new strain of coronavirus had entered here into the community.

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: Health authorities have urged the public not to panic in the wake of a new Covid-19 strain detected in the United Kingdom and continue to make sure they follow Covid-19 guidelines religiously.

Senior health officials including the district surveillance officers have noted that there is no massive surge in cases of Covid-19, which would have been the case if the new strain of coronavirus had entered here into the community.

“I would urge people not to panic by these developments. According to the information available with us, the new strain is highly transmissible. This indicates that by now we should have witnessed a surge in cases across India which has not happened. However, at this critical stage, people must not panic and continue to take precautions,” Director of Medical Education (DME), Dr K Ramesh Reddy said.

Reacting to the decision of State governments of Maharashtra and Karnataka imposing a fresh round of restrictions, officials said such a decision will be taken by the State government.

“Imposing restrictions is a government decision. On behalf of the health department, we urge people to ensure they follow Covid guidelines and avoid mass gatherings during New Year celebrations, Christmas and Sankranti festivities,” senior health officials said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .