No official invitation to BRS for Ayodhya event: Kavitha

Amid the BJP's claims to have invited all major political parties for the event, Kavitha told mediapersons that no official invitation was received so far.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 January 2024, 01:26 PM

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Sunday revealed that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi did not receive any official invitation to participate in the ‘Prana Prathishta’ ceremony of Lord Sri Ram’s idol in Ayodhya to be held on Monday. As a result, she said there would be no representation of BRS at the event.

Amid the BJP’s claims to have invited all major political parties for the event, Kavitha told mediapersons that no official invitation was received so far. However, she reminded that Lord Sri Ram does not belong to one person or organisation, but to all. She said they would visit Ayodhya to have his darshan eventually as everyone does visit sacred places.