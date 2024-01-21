Kavitha calls for Mahatma Phule’s statue on Assembly premises

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 January 2024, 01:21 PM

Hyderabad: Bharat Jagruthi founder and BRS MLC K Kavitha urged Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad to install the statue of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule in the Telangana Assembly premises. She submitted a representation to the Speaker at his residence in the New MLA Quarters here on Sunday, on behalf of Bharat Jagruthi.

In her representation, Kavitha stated that the statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar was installed in the Assembly premises by the then State government in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh earlier, following an initiative of Bharat Jagruthi. She emphasised the need for installation of the statue of Phule, to represent the spirit of equality, which he strongly endorsed.

The Bharat Jagruthi founder stated that Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, regarded as the father of the revival movement in modern India, played a pivotal role in advocating social equality and ending discrimination against marginalised communities and women. Influenced by Phule’s work, Dr Ambedkar declared him his mentor. “Installing statues of these visionaries in legislative space will constantly remind them of their democratic values and ideals,” she said.

Kavitha contended that, amidst Telangana’s journey toward a self-governing future, the installation of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule’s statue can further bolster the spirit of democracy. Urging Speaker Prasad to take necessary steps, Kavitha emphasised that this initiative aligns with the longstanding desire of various social organisations and backward class communities. As a person hailing from backward classes, she requested the Speaker to take the lead and ask the State government to take necessary steps.

Speaking to mediapersons on the occasion, Kavitha hoped that the State government will take a favourable decision and install the statue of Phule before his birth anniversary on April 11. She demanded the Congress to fulfill its electoral promise for implementing 42 per cent reservations for the BCs in the local bodies. “Justice must be done to the backward classes who form the largest part of the country’s population, by providing them better opportunities through legislation. Until then, the Bharat Jagruthi Foundation will organise different programmes to sensitise people on the issue,” she declared.