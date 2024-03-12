| No One Is Going To Lose Citizenship Due To Caa Says Amit Shah

No one is going to lose citizenship due to CAA, says Amit Shah

Shah criticized the Congress for opposing the CAA and accused it of trying to politicise the issue by projecting it as anti-Muslim.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 March 2024, 06:24 PM

Hyderabad: Stating that by bringing Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) into force, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had delivered another commitment made by the party to the people of the country, union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress of trying to politicise the issue by projecting it as anti-Muslims.

“I want to tell my Muslim brothers and sisters that no one will lose their citizenship by the implementation of CAA. Congress and other parties are spreading misinformation about CAA,” he alleged.

Addressing State BJP booth committee presidents at LB Stadium here on Tuesday, Shah criticized the Congress for opposing the CAA and accused it of trying to politicise the issue by projecting it as anti-Muslim. The stand on CAA had exposed the appeasement policy of the Congress, he alleged.

“Kharge, Rahul and Owaisi are spreading lies. CAA expedites the citizenship process for six religious minorities, who migrated to India due to religious persecution in their country. No one is going to lose his citizenship. Congress is spreading misinformation for vote bank politics,” he said.

Commenting on State politics, Shah accused the Congress, BRS and AIMIM of promoting family run parties and that these parties were more concerned about their families growth than the welfare of the people of the State.

Emphasizing the importance of social media in the current scenario, he exhorted the party’s leaders as well as cadre to use social media effectively in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. “We have to win more than 12 seats from Telangana at any cost,”he said.